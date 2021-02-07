Holiball Inflatable Ornaments: What Happened After $150k Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, three cousins from Houston, Texas (Jennifer Couch, Amberly Hall, Kristy Moore) pitched their giant, inflatable holiday ornaments company Holiball. They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

They left with an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 25 percent with NBA Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and New York City real estate guru Barbara Corcoran.

The Shark Tank episode originally aired mid-December 2020. Since then, the women of Holiball report: “We have spent most days and nights since at the warehouse fulfilling the generous amount of orders that poured in over the next several days.”

Holiball isn’t just for Christmas. The company is currently promoting their product for Fat Tuesday…

Ready, set, Mardi Gras! We have a limited qty of our Fat Tuesday Trio Available now! Head over to website to get yours 💜💛💚 Posted by Holiball on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

