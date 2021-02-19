Everything Legendary: Plant-Based Burgers Pitch Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, a trio of entrepreneurs from Hyattsville, Maryland – Jumoke Jackson, Danita Gassen Jones and Duane Cheers – pitch their food business Everything Legendary. It’s a healthy twist on a classic favorite food – plant-based burgers!

All eyes will be on vegetarian billionaire Mark Cuban who recently invested $250,000 in Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli vegan corned beef, and $100,000 in Wanna Date vegan spreads, among others.

Mark Cuban during the Everything Legendary Shark Tank pitch (ABC/Christopher Willard)

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.