SparkCharge: What Happened To Electric Car Charger After $1 Million Shark Tank Deal

SparkCharge is a super-fast portable charging unit for electric vehicles (EVs). It can generate 15 miles of range in just 15 minutes — that’s eight times faster than standard wired charging stations. The entrepreneurs behind the EV accessory, data scientist Josh Aviv and electrical engineer Chris Ellis of Somerville, Massachusetts, pitched their business on the Season 12 premiere of Shark Tank.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $1 million in exchange for six percent equity. They accepted an offer from Lori Greiner and Mark Cuban: $1 million for ten percent and four percent advisory shares.

The episode originally aired in October 2020. In December, Aviv reported that the $1 million will be used to scale the business and build a larger charging network. SparkCharge also has plans to expand to major cities across the U.S. including New York, Atlanta, Houston, and Los Angeles, among others.

