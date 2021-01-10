Moink: What Happened To Meat Subscription Boxes After $400k Shark Tank Deal

Moink is a meat box subscription service that delivers humanely raised and ethically sourced food including wild caught salmon, grass-fed beef, pastured pork, grass-fed lamb and pastured chicken. The founder of Moink, Lucinda Cramsey of La Belle, Missouri, pitched her food delivery business on Shark Tank in March 2019.

Lucinda presented in front of Kevin O’Leary — who invested in the food subscription delivery company Plated which sold for $300 million and who made her an offer — but instead she accepted an investment ($400,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity) from guest Shark Jamie Siminoff, founder of Doorbot, which famously didn’t get a deal on Shark Tank but was later sold to Amazon for $1 billion. (It’s now called Ring.)

After the Shark Tank episode originally aired, when Lucinda shared the photos above of Jamie at the farm, she wrote he “has been a better investor than I could have ever imagined…a true pit bull in our fight for the family farm.” He even bought a farm in town!

