Love Is Project: Beaded Bracelets on Shark Tank Seen on Anne Hathaway, Brooke Shields

On Season 12 of Shark Tank (which was filmed in 2020), Chrissie Lam of San Francisco, California brought her mother Gladys Lam with her as she pitched her jewelry company Love Is Project. When Chrissie launched her Shark Tank pitch with the sentiment: “What does the world need more of now? LOVE!”, Mark Cuban replied, “Amen!”

The Love Is Project sells beaded bracelets – which are intended to serve as a reminder to love and be loved. The bracelets are made by 2,000 female artisans in 10 developing countries. With each bracelet sold, Love Is Project “empowers thousands of female artisans in developing countries around the world through fair wages, healthcare, education, and more.”

The original Love Is Project bracelet — as seen on the wrists of two Oscar winners Anne Hathaway (Les Miserables) and Jeff Bridges (Crazy Heart), and Endless Love actress Brooke Shields, (above and below) — retail for $30.

