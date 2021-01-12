Hydroviv: What Happened To Water Filter After $400,000 Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

Hydroviv makes water filters designed to remove specific contaminates, e.g., lead, arsenic, chlorine, in local water supplies. The company obtains data via publicly available local water testing and quality reports. The founder behind Hydroviv, Dr. Eric Roy (a PhD chemist), pitched his $224.99 product on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

He went into the Tank seeking an investment of $400,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. He left with a deal with billionaire Mark Cuban: $400,000 for 20 percent.

Alas, after the Shark Tank episode originally aired in April 2019, the deal with Cuban did not go through. But it appears Eric didn’t burn bridges on Shark Tank as Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary gave a shout out to Hydroviv on its fifth year anniversary (see video above).

