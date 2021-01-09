Foam Party Hats: What Happened After $100k Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner Shark Tank Deal

The co-founders of Foam Party Hats, mother and son team Grace Rojas and Manuel Rojas, pitched their family-run company that handmakes fun and colorful oversized hats on Season 12 of Shark Tank. It was a fun pitch as most of the Sharks enjoyed wearing the product including billionaire Mark Cuban who was given a hat that looked like an overstuffed sack of money.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity. They accepted a joint-bid from Cuban and Lori Greiner: $100,000 for 25 percent.

The Foam Party Hats Shark Tank episode originally aired in November 2020. Since then, Foam Party Hats has extended its product line to include Foam Face Shields for kids, take a look below. They’re available in three animal designs — lion, dog, and bunny — and can be custom made.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.