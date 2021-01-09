FitFighter: What Happened To Fire Hose Weights After $250,000 Shark Tank Deal

Iraq war veteran Sarah Apgar of Baltimore, Maryland is the creator of FitFighter, a workout program that uses fire hose training weights. She’s now a volunteer firefighter in Huntington, Long Island, New York. In a gorgeous red jumpsuit that accentuated her muscular physique, Sarah pitched her fitness brand on Season 12 of Shark Tank.

[Related: 27 Favorite Shark Tank Products at Amazon — New List]

She went into the Tank seeking an investment of $250,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity, and accepted a $250,000 investment (for 25 percent) from guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky, founder of KIND Bars.

One month after the Shark Tank episode originally aired in November 2020, Sarah posted the photo above and wrote a thankful note: “Moment of gratitude and humility on this hump day for the opportunity of a new partner @daniellubetzky and our united vision that has changed my life, and FitFighter’s impact, forever.” Daniel replied: “Let’s do this!” with a flexed arm muscle emoji.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.