FitFighter CEO on Shark Tank Makes 5 Big Confessions After Shark Tank

Sarah Apgar is the Iraq war veteran turned volunteer firefighter who created FitFighter, a fitness workout program that uses Steelhose training weights. She pitched her business on Season 12 of Shark Tank and landed a $250,000 investment from KIND Bars founder Daniel Lubetzky.

The Shark Tank FitFighter episode originally aired in November 2020. The $250,000 deal with Daniel Lubetzky went through and they’ve been working out and cross-promoting their products together as seen in the video below.

That same month, Sarah made five pretty personal confessions including:

— “My spousal communications are severely lacking“

— “my kids regularly eat garbage at 6 am with movies while I get coffee and get in an hour of strategy work”

— “I have a wicked sweet tooth and can polish off a family sized Oreos by myself in no time”

— “I rotate the same 3 outfits and own 1 pair of jeans.”

Read the post below to read more details about each confession!

