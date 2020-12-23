Press Waffle: What Happened After $300,000 Barbara Corcoran Shark Tank Deal

Press Waffle is a Belgian waffle-themed restaurant. The two entrepreneurs behind Press Waffle, brothers Caleb Lewis and Bryan Lewis, pitched their sweet and savory business on Season 10 of Shark Tank. They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for eight percent equity and received offers from four of the five Sharks – Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, and Robert Herjavec. Lori Greiner encouraged them to take Kevin’s offer but they after negotiating, they left with a deal with Barbara: $300,000 for 15 percent.

After Shark Tank, this episode originally aired in March 2019, Press Waffle opened its fourth store (in Oklahoma City) and continues to seek motivated franchise partners “ready to bring this innovative concept to their home town.”

The photo above of Barb and the brothers was taken at the grand opening of the OKC location in August 2019. The brothers say: "partnering with @barbaracorcoran has been a game changer!"

In December 2020, Press Waffle opened its first Houston-are location (and its first full brick-and-mortar) at The Woodlands, Texas, and the next Press Waffle shop to open will be in Little Rock, Arkansas.

