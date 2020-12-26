First Saturday Lime: What Happened To Insect Repellent After $100k Shark Tank Deal

First Saturday Lime is a patent-pending, eco-friendly insect repellent created by two sisters, Jana McDaniel and Jessica Jacobs. When they were growing up in Oklahoma, their father owned a limestone business. They learned at an early age that lime was an effective ingredient for repelling bugs.

So they created their own bug repellent and are selling it in 20 lbs. bags.

The two sisters and Jana’s husband Zac McDaniel pitched First Saturday Lime (you only need to spread the product around the house once a month) on Season 11 of Shark Tank.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. They left the Tank with a deal with Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary: $100,000 for 25 percent.

Since Shark Tank (the episode originally aired in April 2020), First Saturday Lime continues to get 5-star reviews and is an Amazon’s Choice product (highly rated and well-priced products).

