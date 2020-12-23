Dare U Go: What Happened To Baby Bib After $350,000 Shark Tank Deal

Dare U Go is a modern bib that not only protects a baby’s cute outfit but also works as a bowl/plate and a food container. The inventor of Dare U Go, America’s Next Top Model All-Star winner Lisa D’Amato, pitched her business on Season 10 of Shark Tank. The stunning 5’10” blond went into the Tank seeking an investment of $350,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. She agreed to Barbara Corcoran’s offer: $350k for 35 percent ($150k in cash, $200k as a loan).

Since then — the Dare U Go Shark Tank episode first aired in March 2019 — Lisa reports that Dare U Go is now available in 20 countries, and it’s about to be manufactured in the USA “and we couldn’t be more excited!”

In September 2020, Lisa also announced that 50% of sales from dareugo.com will go to racial equality charitable causes because we care about the future of this nation and all of the people whom live in it.” See full posts above and below.

