Bundil: What Happened After $100k Kevin O’Leary Shark Tank Deal

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | December 10, 2020

DMTRI LOVE (BUNDIL)

Dmitri Love of Bundil on Shark Tank (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Bundil is an app that automatically invests a user’s spare change from every day purchases (via credit and debit cards) into cryptocurrency including Bitcoin. Bundil collects a subscription fee of $3 per month or $24 annually. The founder of Bundil, software engineer Dmitri Love, pitched his tech finance business on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

Dmitri went into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. He accepted Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary’s offer: $100,000 for 50 percent.

In June 2020, Bundil announced that Dmitri and his nephew Jason Lewis developed We See You, a community video app designed to assist users when found in a stressful encounter with police. Users can alert family and friends within a one-mile radius to come help if they feel they are in danger, with a voice-activated video assistance request.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.

