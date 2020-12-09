BasePaws: Cat DNA Test Co. Makes COVID-19 Test For Cats After $250K Shark Tank Deal

BasePaws is a company that provides DNA tests for cats to provide more information to pet owners about their cat’s breed, health and habits. The serial entre-purr-neur behind the company, Anna Skaya, pitched her business on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

The $99 BasePaws Kit requires the cat owner to take a swab of his/her cat’s fur and send it via mail to the BasePaws lab in Los Angeles.

Anna went into the Tank seeking an investment of $250,000 in exchange for five percent equity. She accepted an offer from Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary: $125k each for five percent each.

After appearing on Shark Tank, in November 2020 BasePaws reports that it has developed a PCR-based COVID-19 Test for Cats!

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.