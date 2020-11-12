What Happened To Pooch Selfie After $100k Daymond John Shark Tank Deal?

Pooch Selfie is a phone accessory designed to get the perfect picture of you and your dog. The Pooch Selfie phone clip holds a squeaky tennis ball which gets the attention of your dog, making he/she to look directly at the camera phone while you snap away.

The entrepreneur behind Pooch Selfie, Jason Hernandez of San Diego, California, pitched his pet product on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

He went into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity. He left with a deal with Daymond John — $100k for 33.3 percent. [27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]

Pooch Selfie continues to get rave reviews and sell units especially around the holidays. At $9.99, it’s the perfect stocking stuffing for dog lovers! New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.