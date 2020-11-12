Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

What Happened To Pooch Selfie After $100k Daymond John Shark Tank Deal?

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | November 12, 2020

Pooch Selfie Shark Tank

Jason Hernandez of Pooch Selfie on SHARK TANK (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Pooch Selfie is a phone accessory designed to get the perfect picture of you and your dog. The Pooch Selfie phone clip holds a squeaky tennis ball which gets the attention of your dog, making he/she to look directly at the camera phone while you snap away.

Pooch Selfie, $9.99

The entrepreneur behind Pooch Selfie, Jason Hernandez of San Diego, California, pitched his pet product on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

He went into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity. He left with a deal with Daymond John — $100k for 33.3 percent. [27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]

Pooch Selfie continues to get rave reviews and sell units especially around the holidays. At $9.99, it’s the perfect stocking stuffing for dog lovers! New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.

