TushBaby: What Happened To Hip Seat Baby Carrier After $200k Shark Tank Deal

TushBaby is an ergonomically designed baby carrier that’s worn on the hip. The baby’s tush sits on a soft ledge made of memory foam. It’s promoted as a convenient and chic alternative to traditional bulky strap-in baby carriers on the market. The entrepreneur behind TushBaby, Tammy Rant, pitched her business on Season 10 of Shark Tank in 2019.

Tammy went into the Tank (with her husband and adorable little girl) seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. She made a deal with Lori Greiner — $200k for 20 percent.

Since Shark Tank, TushBaby has been rolling out new products (including leopard and camo prints) on its newly designed website which reflects its corporate rebranding campaign. Oh, and TushBaby is now available at Nordstrom!

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.