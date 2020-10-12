Surprise Cake: Popping Cake Stand on ‘Shark Tank’ Makes Kids Scream, Best Reaction Video

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, mother and son entrepreneurs Liz Charm and Jordan Long from Newton, Massachusetts try to show the Sharks there’s something to celebrate about their spring-loaded cake stand Surprise Cake.

Their patented Popping Cake Stand hides a gift inside of a cake. When the trigger is released, a clear 6-inch tall canister pops out of the cake. The canister can hold a phone, a box with an engagement ring, a set of car keys, hard cold cash, or pink or blue candy or confetti for baby gender parties, to name just a few surprise gift ideas. The Popping Cake Stand is reusable and hand-washable.

Liz and Jordan go into the Tank seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for 8 percent equity. While it’s fun to watch Barbara Corcoran wear a Surprise Cake party hat on Shark Tank, it’s more fun to watch unexpected people (especially kids!) blow out the candles of the cake and be really surprised when the canister pops up. Check out the best reaction videos above and below.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.