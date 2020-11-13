LIFTiD Neurostimulation Headband Pitched As “Coffee of the Future” on Shark Tank

Entrepreneurs Ken Davidov and Allyson Davidov, a husband and wife from Ossining, New York, pitch their product Liftid on Season 12 on Shark Tank. It’s a high-tech headband that uses neurostimulation, a mild electric current, and is designed to increase productivity, focus and performance.

Ken Davidov, Allyson Davidov of LIFTiD on Shark Tank (ABC)

The Davidovs go into the Tank seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity.

During the Shark Tank pitch, Ken says “to get a boost, students, professionals, video gamers and athletes are all consuming too much caffeine and sugary snacks.” Instead, they could be using LIFTid, which Ken says is “well positioned to become the coffee of the future.”

[Related: 33 Favorite Shark Tank Smart Gifts For Men, Women, Kids, Pet]

LIFTiD is to be worn for 20 minutes a day while performing a task like studying for an exam or reading a book or playing a video game.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.