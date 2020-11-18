Kombucha Brew Kit: What Happened After $350,000 Shark Tank Deal

The Kombucha Shop sells DIY kombucha tea brew kits. The founder of the company, Kate Field of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, pitched her business on Season 10 of Shark Tank. She went into the Tank seeking an investment of $350,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity.

Kate left the Tank with an investment of $200,000 and $150,000 in credit for 10 percent from two “powerhouse” Sharks: Barbara Corcoran and Spanx CEO and founder Sara Blakely. See photo above.

After Shark Tank, The Kombucha Company rolled out a Heating Wrap: “Temperature control is the key to brewing consistently great kombucha, and 75º to 81º F is the sweet spot.”

And according to food industry publications, brewing your own kombucha is one of the top 10 food and beverage trends emerging during the COVID-19 pandemic. Making your own bread and dough is another.

