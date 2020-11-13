Bee D’Vine Honey Wine on ‘Shark Tank’ Makes Robert Herjavec Shiver

Ethiopian-born entrepreneur Ayele Solomon of Sonoma, California pitches his honey wine brand Bee D’Vine on Season 12 of Shark Tank. He goes into the Tank seeking an investment of $750,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity.

Bee D’Vine on SHARK TANK (ABC)

During his pitch, he says not only is his honey wine delicious but it helps save the endangered bee population. It’s made of raw local honey and pure spring water.

In the sneak peek video above, when Ayele tells the Sharks with a sweet smile: “When you sip Bee D’Vine you’ll experience the taste of exotic floral nectars dancing on your palette,” Lori Greiner says, “I love that,” while Robert Herjavec shivers with excitement and Mark Cuban says, “I’m ready!”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.