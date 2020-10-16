Touch Up Cup Entrepreneurs on ‘Shark Tank’ Sell Airtight Donut and Bagel Containers Too

On the Season 12 premiere of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Carson Grill and his 15-year-old son Jason Grill of West Chester, Ohio give a lively demonstration of Touch Up Cup, a product that efficiently mixes and stores paint for years.

The Grills have the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner who invested in The Paint Brush Cover, the airtight plastic container designed to keep paint brushes wet for 30 days.

When not selling the Touch Up Cup, the Grills are also selling their clever Fresh Line of Donut/Muffin/Bagel Fresh Containers, airtight storage units designed specifically to keep circular baked goods from getting stale! It’s made of BPA-free plastic and is microwave and dishwasher safe.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.