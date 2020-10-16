Spark Charge: EV Car Charger CEO Won $1 Million Before ‘Shark Tank’

Two entrepreneurs from the Somerville, Massachusetts tech company Spark Charge, CEO Josh Aviv and CTO Chris Ellis, show off their portable electric vehicle charger ROADIE on the Season 12 premiere of Shark Tank.

They claim ROADIE is the world’s first and only portable modular and ultra-fast EV charger — it can charge an electric vehicle at a rate of one mile every 60 seconds.

Watch Mark Cuban’s facial expression change in the video below when Josh announces that they’re seeking a $1 million investment in exchange for six percent equity. But Josh doesn’t flinch. Maybe it’s because the Syracuse grad already won $1 million from the startup competition 43North, in 2019.

