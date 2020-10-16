Rumpl Blankets: Where To Get “Awesome” Recycled Bottle Blankets on ‘Shark Tank’

People have been sleeping under blankets for centuries but there’s a textile revolution happening now in the blanket business. Entrepreneur Wylie Robinson of Portland, Oregon is leading the way with his company Rumpl, a line of durable, weatherproof lightweight blankets made of new age materials. Wylie is pitching his business on the Season 12 premiere of Shark Tank.

[Prices of Rumpl blankets vary from $50 to $250.]

Each Rumpl blanket is made from 60 recycled plastic bottles and they repel pet hair, debris and stains! And the company donates one percent of all sales to environmental causes.

Guest Shark Blake Mycoskie (founder of TOMS Shoes) likes what he hears. "Awesome," he says during Wylie's pitch.

BLAKE MYCOSKIE draped in a Rumpl blanket on Shark Tank (ABC)

But a couple of the investors voice their dismay when Wylie announces that he’s seeking an investment of $600,000 in exchange for four percent equity.

As seen and heard in the video above, Mark Cuban responds with a smile, “Of course you are,” and Daymond John sounds like Winnie the Pooh’s pessimistic friend Eeyore when he says, “Oh no.”

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 10 pm.