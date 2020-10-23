Pooch Paper Entrepreneur on ‘Shark Tank’ Was Exotic Travel TV Host

Pooch Paper is a paper alternative for plastic dog waste bags. The already recycled paper sheets are 100 percent biodegradable and 100 percent compostable. The entrepreneur behind the eco-friendly brand, Tracy Rosensteel from New York City, pitches her company on Season 12 of Shark Tank.

Tracy goes into the Tank seeking an investment of $250,000 in exchange for 12 percent equity.

When not selling Pooch Paper, Tracy is likely writing (she’s the author of the children’s book Little Boo, Where’s My Shoe?) — or traveling.

In 2014, Tracy starred in the PBS TV documentary travel series In Pursuit of Passion.

In just one season, Tracy reported from Athens, Venice, Victoria Falls, and St. Mortiz, among other locales, on the thrilling travel/biography series that celebrated “the indomitable spirit of adventure that lives in each of us – and highlights some of the world’s most astonishing trailblazers who followed their passion to fulfill their dreams.”

