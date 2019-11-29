Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

P-nuff Crunch Peanut Snack Founder Body Builder on ‘Shark Tank’ A Real Doctor?

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | October 23, 2020

Juan Salinas Shark Tank

Dr. Juan Salinas on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

P-nuff Crunch is a healthy, high protein, high fiber and low sugar peanut snack made with peanuts, navy beans and brown rice. The bags of baked peanut puffs come in three different flavors: roasted peanut, roasted peanut and cocoa, and roasted peanut and cinnamon.

Dr. Juan Salinas on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)
The creator of P-nuff Crunch, Dr. Juan Salinas, is pitching his snack business on Season 12 of Shark Tank. During his pitch, the West Orange, New Jersey resident will reveal his competitive body builder physique on the show. See photo above.

Check out Dr. Juan during his peak competitive body building days below!

Meet our founder Dr. Juan. His passion has always been to find the best foods to maximize exercise and sports performance. This passion led him to get a PhD in food science & development and a masters in sports nutrition. He applied what he learned to his own training nutrition which led him to be a profesional natural bodybuilder competitor and competitive amateur endurance athlete. In 2015, after working as a snack innovation director for many of the largest food companies in the US, he decided to create his own snack food company. The objective was to create a snack food that was not only delicious and healthy but that also had the nutrition that active kids and adults need to be at their best. This is how #pnuffcrunch baked peanut puffs were created. He combined the protein from beans , brown rice and peanuts to create a high quality plant based protein that actually helps build muscle and provides energy. There is no other snack in the market that has the same nutrition and wholesome simple ingredients that #pnuffcrunch has. Try it for yourself and see. 😋💪 buy on amazon bit.ly/amazon-pnuffcrunch #snack #healthysnack #entrepeneur #creator #founder #ceo #proteinsnacks #vegan #glutenfree #kidsnacks #adultsnacks #exercise #nutritionsnack #nutritiousfood

According to LinkedIn, Dr. Juan Salinas earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, and PhD from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. So, yes, he earned the doctor title. Juan also earned his MBA in Entrepreneurial and Small Business Operations from Rutgers this year!

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.

