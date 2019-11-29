P-nuff Crunch Peanut Snack Founder Body Builder on ‘Shark Tank’ A Real Doctor?

P-nuff Crunch is a healthy, high protein, high fiber and low sugar peanut snack made with peanuts, navy beans and brown rice. The bags of baked peanut puffs come in three different flavors: roasted peanut, roasted peanut and cocoa, and roasted peanut and cinnamon.

Dr. Juan Salinas on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

The creator of P-nuff Crunch, Dr. Juan Salinas, is pitching his snack business on Season 12 of Shark Tank. During his pitch, the West Orange, New Jersey resident will reveal his competitive body builder physique on the show. See photo above.

Check out Dr. Juan during his peak competitive body building days below! [Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]

According to LinkedIn, Dr. Juan Salinas earned his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, and PhD from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. So, yes, he earned the doctor title. Juan also earned his MBA in Entrepreneurial and Small Business Operations from Rutgers this year!

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.