BootayBag Underwear Founder on Shark Tank “Lonely AF Sometimes”

Entrepreneur Elly Gheno from San Francisco, California pitches her online lingerie website BootayBag on Season 12 of Shark Tank. She goes into the Tank seeking $500,000 in exchange for five percent equity of her company that she describes as an “affordable, comfortable and easy way to shop for underwear.”

Elly Gheno of BootayBag on SHARK TANK

On the BootayBag website, you choose your size and style preferences and then the BootayBag curators do the rest and send one new pair of undies every month for $10/month (or 2 for $15, or 4 for $20). Elly has the good fortune of pitching in front of not one or two but three female Sharks (who presumably all wear underwear) — Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and guest Shark designer Kendra Scott.

But don’t count the men out. Mark Cuban could swoop in and make an offer, too. In 2015, he and Robert Herjavec split a $1.2 million investment in the online retailer Red Dress Boutique. BootayBag could fit nicely with Kevin O’Leary‘s wedding/honeymoon empire, too.

Prior to the Shark Tank episode airing, the gorgeous young entrepreneur Elly said being the founder of a company is “lonely AF sometimes” but she has a life/business coach who she can vent to!

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.