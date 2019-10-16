GoOats: Oatmeal Bites Chef Pitches Lori Greiner on ‘Shark Tank’

GoOats are little bites of oatmeal made with steel-cut oats, milk and a touch of sweetness: real blueberries, apple cinnamon, cranberry walnut and maple brown sugar are the four flavors available. There are nine balls in each 9.2 oz. bag of GoOats, which are microwave-ready and perfect for on-the-go snacks in the car, at school, at work or at a game.

The man behind GoOats, Nahum Jeannot, a chef from Falls Church, Virginia, is pitching his snack business on Season 12 of Shark Tank in front Lori Greiner. He’s seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity.

Nahum Jeannot of GoOats on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

On Shark Tank, the Queen of QVC invested $200,000 in the cheese bread snacks Brazi Bites; $500,000 in the build-your-own oatmeal bar OatMeals, and has had great success with in the mini bagel ball snacks Bantam Bagels.

