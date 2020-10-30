Chirp: Back Pain Wheel on Shark Tank Hits 7 Million, Plus Mark Cuban

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Tate Stock from Provo, Utah, works to convince the Sharks he isn’t stretching the truth about his product Chirp, which is designed to relieve back pain. During his presentation, Tate gets billionaire Mark Cuban to take off his suit jacket and give the Chirp wheel a whirl.

Tate Stock gets Mark Cuban to give the Chirp wheel a whirl on SHARK TANK (ABC)

The Chirp Wheel comes in three sizes: 12″ Gentle Wheel; 10″ Medium Wheel; 6″ Deep Tissue Wheel. If you buy all three, it comes with a posture corrector brace.

Keep in mind Cuban invested $100,000 the posture brace PostureNOW and Lori Greiner invested $750,000 in the posture corrector brand BetterBack.

One thing is for sure: Tate knows how to market the Chirp. Check out the hilarious video above. It has more than 7 million views! As one fan wrote: it’s “entertaining, funny, informative and shareable!”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.