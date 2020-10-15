Bug Bite Thing: What Happened After Lori Greiner Golden Ticket Shark Tank Deal

Bug Bite Thing is a kid-friendly product that uses suction to remove inset saliva/venom from under the skin to eliminate itching, stinging and swelling by removing the irritant. South Florida mom Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, pitched their chemical-free and reusable product on Shark Tank. The mother-daughter team sought an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity.

[Related: 33 Favorite Shark Tank Gifts For Men, Women, Kids, Pets]

They nearly received offers from all five Sharks (Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary and guest Shark Rohan Oza) before accepting Lori Greiner‘s “Golden Ticket” offer which was exactly what they asked for.

And that’s after Barbara offered them $200k for 10 percent!

Since appearing on Shark Tank (the episode originally aired in October 2019), Bug Bite Thing — which now claims to employ 35 full-time employees — became Amazon’s #1 selling product for insect bite relief. It’s also available at Walmart, among other retail stores.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 9 pm on ABC.