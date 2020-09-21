Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Teremana Tequila’s Gorgeous Copper Pot Stills, Made “With A Hammer”

by in Business Spotlight | September 21, 2020

Eva Rinaldi [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

The Rock, Tequila master, photo: Eva Rinaldi [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons

The Rock moves fast, but his Teremana tequila goes slow. That’s the main message Dwayne Johnson works methodically to get across in the latest promo video for his Teremana brand tequila, which is distilled in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico and aged in American white oak casks.

The Rock makes a populist plea by branding his Teremana “the tequila of the people.” And he hammers in, if you will, the handmade aspect of the age-old process by showing off the Teremana distillery’s copper pot stills.

“These gorgeous small copper pot stills were custom-made, built by hand with a hammer. (It’s a) very long detailed process used for ultra premium very expensive tequila.”

But The Rock’s compelling pitch is not about making something pricey and out of reach. His goal, as he states it, is “to make sure that Teremana is always accessible and affordable for EVERYONE.”

At our Teremana Distilleria, in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico, we pride ourselves on the highest of quality and craftsmanship all done by hand and with great respect. The traditional way. The old school way. The right way. From using only the most mature blue agave to slow roasting it's piña at a very low temperature for a longer period of time in our traditional brick ovens. To using only copper pot stills (FYI, copper pots are used to produced the most expensive, high premium tequilas) giving our Teremana a much more unique, clean taste.

