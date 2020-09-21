Dwayne Johnson Shows Off Teremana Tequila’s Gorgeous Copper Pot Stills, Made “With A Hammer”

The Rock moves fast, but his Teremana tequila goes slow. That’s the main message Dwayne Johnson works methodically to get across in the latest promo video for his Teremana brand tequila, which is distilled in the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico and aged in American white oak casks.

The Rock makes a populist plea by branding his Teremana “the tequila of the people.” And he hammers in, if you will, the handmade aspect of the age-old process by showing off the Teremana distillery’s copper pot stills.

“These gorgeous small copper pot stills were custom-made, built by hand with a hammer. (It’s a) very long detailed process used for ultra premium very expensive tequila.”

But The Rock’s compelling pitch is not about making something pricey and out of reach. His goal, as he states it, is “to make sure that Teremana is always accessible and affordable for EVERYONE.”