AnimatedLure: Robotic Fishing Lure Tries To Reel In Mark Cuban on ‘Shark Tank’

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Plano, Texas – Sobhan Sanaee and Kanz Kayfan – try and reel in the Sharks with their inventive approach to fish luring. It’s a rechargeable robotic lure that “swims on its own” and mimics a real fish’s swim patterns.

[27 All-Time Favorite Shark Tank Products]

The five Sharks – Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and Robert Herjavec voice their amazement while watching the fish tank demonstration.

Sobhan and Kanz go into the Tank seeking an investment of $350,000 in exchange for ten percent equity.

All eyes are on Mark Cuban as the billionaire has invested in two fishing brands on Shark Tank: $80,000 in World Record Striper Company’s RattleSinker, a piece of fishing tackle that acts like a fish call; and $80,000 in Shell Bobbers, fishing bobbers made of empty shotgun shells (now Fishing Ammo).

But don’t count out Daymond John: the outdoorsman invested $120,000 in Line Cutterz (a ring with a built-in blade to cut fishing line).

One big obstacle AnimatedLure faces is the competition. There are several brands selling similar products and for under $29.99.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.