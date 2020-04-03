Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

GoalSetter: What Happened To Kids Online Savings Account Co After Shark Tank

September 8, 2020

goalsetter Shark Tank

Tanya Van Court of GoalSetter on Shark Tank (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Goalsetter is a savings and gifting online platform to help kids learn to save money. The idea is to get kids excited about saving money and it lets families and friends give meaningful gifts that support their big dreams (e.g. college) and smaller dreams (e.g. a new bike). The founder of Goalsetter, former Nickelodeon executive and mother of two Tanya Van Court from Brooklyn, New York, pitched her business on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

Tanya went into the Tank seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for four percent equity. The Sharks (Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary and guest Shark Jamie Siminoff) generally liked the concept of teaching kids financial responsibility (GoalSetter makes money from processing fees) but only one Shark made an offer. [Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Mr. Wonderful offered Tanya $200,000 for 25 percent. After he rejected her counter offer of 8 percent equity, Tanya left the Tank without a deal.

The Goalsetter/Shark Tank episode originally aired in March 2019. A lot has happened in the world since then.

In Summer 2020, Tanya announced that she’s working on a debit card for teens called Cashola, “from a Black-owned, female-run company” and one that supports Black Lives Matter with “each limited edition Black power card.” See above.

April is Financial Literacy Month and as a part of our DARE to you and your family, we’re also here to help you with the learning portion! And by we, we mean our CEO Tanya Van Court and her two kids, Gabrielle and Hendrix, straight out of quarantine-ing in their home in Brooklyn, NY. What can be better than learning finances together as a family? The term of the day is stock market. Okay, so the news is constantly talking about how the stock market is down, since the Coronavirus outbreak. Well, what is the stock market anyway? We got you covered with a full video on our blog. Click the link in our bio and go to the blog section to watch the full video and if you haven’t downloaded our Goalsetter app be sure to do so. That’s where more of the fun is happening with daily financial quizzes that the whole family can learn from. #30daysofsaving

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 9 pm on ABC.

