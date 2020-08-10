FlexScreen: What Happened After $800k Lori Greiner Shark Tank Deal

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Joe Altieri pitches his replacement window screens business FlexScreen, “the world’s first and only flexible window screen” which is easy to install and easy to take out and clean.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]

Joe went into the Tank seeking an investment of $800,000 in exchange for six percent equity. He’s sold more than $5 million direct to window manufacturers, but hasn’t yet tried licensing and selling FlexScreen in retail stores.

After receiving offers from three Sharks (Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner), Joe accepts Lori Greiner’s offer: $400,000 in cash and a $400,000 line of credit for 50% of the retail business.

Lori also invested in ScreenMend, a window screen repair kit (see left link) that was pitched on Shark Tank in 2013!

After the FlexScreen Shark Tank episode which originally aired in January 2020, Joe reports that the company is working around the clock and “hiring at all of our plants” to fulfill orders. FlexScreen has plants in Georgia, Michigan and South Dakota and is planning to open another in Toronto, Canada.

Joe also told his local newspaper that he and Lori plan to open a new retail arm of the business to sell to individual consumers.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8 pm and Saturdays at 9 pm on ABC.