SlumberPod: What Happened To Baby Crib After $400k Shark Tank Deal

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, Lou Childs and Katy Mallory — a mother-daughter duo from Atlanta, Georgia — introduces the Sharks to their portable baby crib SlumberPod. The easy-to-assemble blackout dark canopy crib/tent helps make traveling with a baby less stressful by giving babies privacy while they sleep.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $400,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity and got exactly that from New York City real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran.

Weeks after the Shark Tank episode originally aired in January, Lou said their first priority was to bring additional products to market and to find additional partners in the U.S.

Since April, SlumberPod has won The Good Design Award presented by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and was named as one of Atlanta Inno’s “50 On Fire” in the B2C/C2C category.

