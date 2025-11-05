Toy Co. Suing Trump: “Our Expected Cash Expense This Year Will Be $14 Million”

The United States Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear oral arguments in the case of Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump (Tariffs), which has been consolidated with Trump v. V.O.S. Selections.

Learning Resources, a family-owned educational toy company in Vernon Hills, Illinois, is challenging President Trump’s authority to impose tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), tariffs which it says have caused severe economic hardships for the company.

[Note: V.O.S. Selections is a family-owned importer and distributor of wines and spirits based in New York.]

Learning Resources CEO Rick Woldenberg, a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School and son of Learning Resources founder Jane Woldenberg, appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday.

CEO Woldenberg said that as a result of President Trump’s tariffs: “Our expense on tariffs in 2024 was zero, and our expected cash expense this year will be $14 million, and I expect that the cost next year will double or more.”

He added: “We’re behaving the way someone would behave if they had a sudden and irreversible expense of $14 million. We’re hiring fewer people. We’re spending less money…we’re developing fewer products, we’re reducing our marketing spend. It’s bad for business.”

Note: Woldenberg said in an earlier interview: “Our case is not political. I don’t have a political affiliation. I am not taking a position for or against Mr. Trump. I’m taking a position that what happened was not authorized by the law.”