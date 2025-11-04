Republicans Slam MAGA Governor for New York Threat, “Please Make It a Joke”

On the day before New Yorkers go to the polls to elect their next Mayor, MAGA-aligned Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced his concerns over Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani winning the election, writing on social media: “After the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC.”

[NOTE: Abbott’s threat struck the same penal chord as a statement by President Trump, who warned a Mamdani victory would spell financial peril for New York City, as the Trump administration would withhold federal funding with Mamdani in charge. “If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City,” Trump wrote in a social media post, “it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home.”]

People on both sides of the political aisle are objecting to Abbott’s threat. The X account “Trump Tracker” replied, “Tell me you are scared about Texas turning blue without telling me you are scared about Texas turning blue.”

New York native and Fox Business Network correspondent Charles Gasparino, author of Go Woke, Go Broke: The Inside Story of the Radicalization of Corporate America, reposted the Governor’s comment and replied to Abbott: “That’s funny but please make it a joke.”

The influential MAGA account on X “AssembleXTX” replied: “Sure. Just like you punished Texas House Dems for leaving the state during session, right?!” And more than one response questioned the legality of Abbott’s threat.

Note: Gasparino also commented on President Trump’s tariffs and how they are affecting his disapproval rating — CNN’s latest poll shows Trump’s disapproval rating at 63%, the highest of either term and one point above his previous high of 62% as he was leaving office in January 2021.

Gasparino wrote: “The weak underbelly of the Trump presidency is what the tariffs are doing to working class voters who don’t speculate in markets.” He added, “For Trump, this needs to get sorted before the midterms.”