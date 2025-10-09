Vivek Ramaswamy Shoots Down MAGA Position on Crime, “Not a Left vs. Right Issue”

Former 2024 GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s running for Governor in Ohio, was asked about the Trump administration’s decision to deploy National Guard troops in cities — including Portland, Oregon and Chicago, Illinois — run by Democrats and in states run by Democratic governors.

Notably, Democratic leadership in the deployment areas have not asked for nor agreed to the deployments, contending in lawsuits against the Trump administration that there are no emergency situations which would warrant such deployments.

On Fox News, host Harris Faulkner told Ramaswamy: “This is now Trump against the criminals, and the Democrats against Trump? Like, they’re not fighting the right people here.”

"In reality, it's 90% of this country against criminals, okay? I don't think that's a left-versus-right issue. That is a right versus wrong issue… The vast majority of crimes are committed by a tiny,… pic.twitter.com/ju1rnMGOzC — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) October 8, 2025

Ramaswamy shot down Faulkner’s assessment about crime, and said: “In reality, Harris, it’s 90 percent of this country against criminals, okay?”

He added, “I don’t think that’s a left-versus-right issue. That is a right versus wrong issue…The vast majority of crimes are committed by a tiny, tiny, tiny number of people… So the fact of the matter is, we know how to solve this. Precision policing gets this done.”

Ramaswamy’s remarks are being met with speculation that there’s a riff between him and President Trump, who endorsed Ramaswamy in February, when he announced his gubernatorial candidacy.

As commenter replied: “Vivek is old school Republican, an actual conservative, not the woke Maga type, that’s why Trump threw him out.” (Note: There is no evidence that Trump “threw him out,” though Ramaswamy was originally slated to co-run DOGE with Elon Musk during Trump 2.0, a role he never assumed.)

Another responder added, “Amazing to see Vivek stop the shtick that he thought he needed to do to get elected nationally as a Republican.”

More than one Democrat replied that they “can’t believe I’m agreeing with him” and “I can’t believe he’s making sense.”