U.S. Congressman Directly Fingers Trump, Stephen Miller as Judge’s Home Burns, “The Extreme Right That Did This”

U.S. Senator Dan Goldman (D-NY) shared a video from Saturday of a burning home in the exclusive Edisto Beach area of South Carolina. The New York Times reported the waterfront home is owned by “Diane Goodstein, a circuit court judge, and her husband, Arnold Goodstein, according to Colleton County assessor records.”

Goldman has been part of a Democrat resistance actively refuting the Trump administration’s claim that the United States is under assault by “left wing radicals” — what President Trump has called the “war from within” and used as a pretext for such controversial “emergency” measures as sending military troops into American cities.

Directly fingering the President, his White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, and other MAGA officials in his post, Goldman wrote that “Trump,@StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein.”

Trump, @StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein.



Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son.



Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this?? https://t.co/Dl8JcUted7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) October 6, 2025

Goldman asked aloud whether the President would condemn the violence of what he presumes is a retaliatory act, saying: “Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this?”

The judge’s husband, a former state senator and military veteran who was awarded two Bronze Stars for his service during the Vietnam War, was injured leaping from the home and treated at a local hospital, as was the couple’s son.

Judge Goodstein has been verbally targeted by rightwing influencers for a judicial decision that prevented the U.S. Justice Department from gaining access to South Carolina’s voter database, a decision that was overturned by the state supreme court. She was characterized as a “radical left judge” who was “legislating from the bench.”

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the fire to detect if arson was involved, as many speculate, or if it was an accident. The 69-year-old judge, who reportedly had received death threats in recent weeks, was not in the home at the time the fire started.

The volume of political violence on both sides of the deepening American divide was turned up to a veritable 11 after the assassination in September of rightwing idealogue Charlie Kirk, at whose memorial service Trump proclaimed: “I hate my enemies. And I don’t want want what’s best for them.”

Notable episodes of American political violence in the past two years in addition to Kirk’s killing have included two assassination attempts on President Trump, the beating of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi, arson at the home of Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, the killing of a retired Wisconsin judge, the murder of two Minnesota lawmakers and the connected shooting of two others. The list is hardly comprehensive with both the right and the left being victimized.