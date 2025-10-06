Trump Education Sec. Linda McMahon Taps Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point To Teach “God-Centered” History

The America First Policy Institute (AFPI), the pro-Trump nonprofit organization which has Larry Kudlow as Vice Chair of its Board of Directors, announced that it has joined President Trump’s Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and Turning Point USA in launching what the federal government is calling the America First Civics Coalition.

According to AFPI, not enough young Americans love America “because too many have never been taught what makes this nation great.” According to an announcement, the coalition will “Reignite pride, teach our history, and restore civic knowledge for the next generation.”

At a press conference (below), McMahon said: “In 2026, we face a sobering reality, civic knowledge and engagement and constitutional literacy among our youth, I’m gonna say it’s in decline, I can almost say it is absent, and we have to really focus on this.”

Why don’t more young Americans love America?



Because too many have never been taught what makes this nation great. 📚



AFPI joined Secretary of Education Linda McMahon in launching the America First Civics Coalition with Turning Point USA, Hillsdale College

McMahon said without citing her source: “A 2025 poll found that only 41 percent of 18 to 29-year-olds today are proud to be Americans.”

She added: “They can’t name the three branches of government or explain the Bill of Rights” and said they don’t love America or they’re not proud to be American because “they don’t know America. We haven’t taught them about America.”

Dr. Hutz H. Hertzberg, Chief Education Officer of Turning Point Education/USA, the organization co-founded by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, said of the partnership with the federal government agency: “Turning Point USA, which includes Turning Point Education, is more resolved than ever to advance God-centered, virtuous education for students flourishing across our nation.”

In preparation for America's 250th birthday next year, ED is announcing over $153 million in new grants through the American History and Civics Seminars Program – part of the Trump Administration's commitment to strengthening civics education.

Over the next year, the America First Civics Coalition will host a Fundamental Liberties College Speaker Series and a 50-state speaking tour on college campuses nationwide, and the Department of Education will distribute over $153 million in new grants through its American History and Civics Seminars Program.

Note: Other organizations participating in the coalition include the Heritage Foundation, PragerU, Stephen Miller’s America First Legal, the private Christian school Hillsdale College, Priests for Life, and Catholic Vote, among several other religious organizations.