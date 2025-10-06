U.S. Senator Slams Trump’s Israel Ambassador Over Detained Americans: “Done Virtually Nothing”

On Thursday, Israeli forces intercepted an international flotilla — a fleet of 42 boats — that was seeking to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza. The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Nelson Mandela‘s grandson Mandla Mandela were among the activists on board. Organizers of the flotilla reported that an estimated 443 participants — including Americans — were detained. Israel’s Foreign Ministry reported that those detained will be transferred to Israel for deportation.

Two of the estimated 50 Americans who participated on the flotilla include social media influencer and military veteran Greg J Stoker and political economist David Adler of Progressive International (see below). Note: The Nation published Adler’s op-ed last week titled, ‘From the Gaza Flotilla: I’m Here Because My Jewish Heritage Demands It.’

Dear friends,



I fear this will be the final letter that I write to you from the Global Sumud Flotilla — now just 120 NM from the shores of Gaza.



Last night, several Israeli naval ships menaced our convoy. They attacked our vessels, intimidated our crew, and disabled our… pic.twitter.com/mMV2EEMt0i — David Adler (@davidrkadler) October 1, 2025

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) reported on Sunday on social media: “On Friday I spoke with relatives of Americans on the Gaza aid flotilla who were being detained by Netanyahu’s government. Ambassador Huckabee says his highest duty is to protect Americans abroad but has done virtually nothing to return them. He needs to do his job.”

Senator I AM doing MY job. Even though these people took a carbon-spewing Hamas-funded boat ride in violation of intl law intruding into war zone to stand w/ terrorists, @usembassyjlm did meet them & offered assistance. You should focus on YOUR job & end the Schumer Shutdown! https://t.co/cKGrMPYwcn — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) October 6, 2025

Van Hollen added: “The Israeli Minister in charge of prisons has called for the starvation of civilians in Gaza yet he’s the one calling the flotilla participants — including American veterans — trying to feed starving civilians in Gaza ‘terrorists.’ Outrageous and unacceptable.”

Note: The official X account for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, which Huckabee noted in his post, has not yet shared information about the flotilla.