Matt Gaetz Criticizes Appearance of ‘No Kings’ Female Protestors, Not “Hot Enough to Find Husband”

MAGA-aligned former U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) shared a video taken at a No Kings protest yesterday featuring a group of mostly females peacefully dancing on the sidewalk together.

Gaetz wrote: “If they keep up these ‘protests’…..daily….for like 45 min…..they’ll be hot enough to find husbands and become Republican in a few months…..maybe longer for a few.”

If they keep up these “protests”…..daily….for like 45 min…..they’ll be hot enough to find husbands and become Republican in a few months…..maybe longer for a few.



pic.twitter.com/6CGMRTgWxj — Former Congressman Matt Gaetz (@FmrRepMattGaetz) October 18, 2025

Gaetz has a history of criticizing the appearance of female Democrats at demonstrations. During a 2020 speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, he said, “Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?” He added, “Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.”

When asked to defend his comments by a reporter who said “What do you say to people who think those comments are offensive?,” Gaetz replied, “Be offended.”

Trump critics including media influencer Jo Fernandez responded to Gaetz with zingers including “No one expects you to get it, Matt. They’re not teenagers” and “They’re definitely old enough to be grandmothers to the underage girls you solicit.”

Note: Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration by Donald Trump for U.S. Attorney General one day before the House Ethics Committee was set to release its findings regarding allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use.