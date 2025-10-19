JD Vance Slammed By U.S. Congressman For “Letting Captured Cartel Members Go Free”

Responding to a New York Times report Saturday revealing that the Trump administration “decided to repatriate two survivors of a deadly U.S. strike on suspected drug runners in the Caribbean Sea rather than prosecute or hold them in military detention,” U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tagged Vice President JD Vance and wrote: “So we are either letting captured cartel members go free or bombing innocent people. Which one is it, JDVance?”

Note: After the first such U.S. strike on a suspected drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, which killed 11 people, Vance defended the Trump administration’s decision saying the attack was the “highest and best use of our military.”

So we are either letting captured cartel members go free or bombing innocent people. Which one is it @JDVance? https://t.co/LChTUEd89K — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) October 18, 2025

Note: The U.S. Senate subsequently voted against a resolution aimed at preventing the U.S. military from continuing strikes in the Caribbean without congressional approval. Two Republican Senators, Rand Paul (R-KY) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), voted — against their party — to stop the strikes.

Paul argued on ‘Meet the Press’ that when the U.S. kills someone, “you really need to know someone’s name, at least, you have to accuse them of something.”

He added, “You have to present evidence…So all these people have been blown up without us knowing their name, without any evidence of a crime.”

Note: Paul also blasted Vance for describing one of the deadly U.S. strikes as “highest and best use of our military.” Paul wrote: “What a despicable and thoughtless sentiment it is to glorify killing someone without a trial.”