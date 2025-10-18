Governor Trolls Congressmen Mike Lawler, “You Voted To Kick 39,925 People In Your District Off Of Health Insurance”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is supporting her fellow Democrats in Congress as they maintain a position that extending tax subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and reversing Medicaid cuts are preconditions to reopening the federal government.

Hochul wrote on social media: “Going after seniors and their doctors just to spite Democrats. That’s what Washington Republicans are doing instead of getting back to work and reopening the government.”

[NOTE: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has kept the House out of Washington, declaring next week — October 20 through October 23 — a district work period, with congress members urged to remain in their districts.]

We called. They said you voted to kick 39,925 people in your own district off of health insurance. https://t.co/dZJiiKHawR — Governor Hochul Press Office (@NYGovPress) October 16, 2025

U.S. Representative Mike Lawler (R-NY), who recently dropped the idea of running in the 2026 New York gubernatorial election, replied to Hochul: “Pick up the phone and tell your two US Senators to vote to open the government. It’s not that hard — they did it 13 times under Joe Biden.”

The Governor’s Press Room replied to Lawler: “We called. They said you voted to kick 39,925 people in your own district off of health insurance.”

New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) backed up what the Governor’s office asserted, saying: “Congressional Republicans are refusing to take action and stop the health care premium spikes. And it’s their own constituents’ health insurance on the line.”

The other New York Senator Lawler wanted Hochul to call, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), asserted that many MAGA voters in Lawler’s district are aligned with his party’s stand on ACA extensions. “Fifty-five percent of Trump voters, hardly a flank in our party, want [the tax subsidies for ACA extended],” Schumer said in response to accusations that he is doing the bidding of Democrats in the far-left flank of the party. “That’s why we’re doing it. We believe that’s our job. The American people are crying out for help.”

[NOTE: A new AP-NORC survey shows “86 percent of Democrats blame Trump for the shutdown, and 82 percent blame Republicans in Congress, while 73 percent of Republicans blame Democrats.” The same poll revealed that when it comes to Congress, “only 4% of the public have a great deal of confidence, while half have hardly any confidence at all.” ]

Schumer, below, is trying to make his case directly to the public, one of a number of things he was criticized for not doing effectively during the last shutdown standoff in the spring.