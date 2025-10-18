2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Ex-Trump Secretary of State Compares President To Kool-Aid Man,Tests His Comedy Chops in NY

by in Daily Edition | October 18, 2025 2 min read

Sec. Pompeo

Sec. Mike Pompeo in 2020, US Department of State, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

At the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner in New York City yesterday, President Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised President Trump’s role in the Gaza ceasefire — “I commend President Trump and his team for bringing us to this moment” — and led a round of applause for the sitting POTUS.

Note: Earlier this month, Blinken said of Trump’s Gaza plan: “This is essentially the plan that developed over many months and more or less (was) left in a drawer for the incoming administration, and I’m very, very glad they picked it up.”

Blinken’s predecessor, Trump’s former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, spoke after Blinken at the venerable Catholic Charities event.

Pompeo took aim at his former boss’s affection for money and attention, saying: “In President Trump’s absence…with this many cameras and so much money here I half expect him to come crashing through the door like the Kool-Man dancing to YMCA. Indeed, I’ve got security looking out to make sure he doesn’t while I’m speaking.”

On social media, after the fundraiser, Pompeo wrote: “I had a blast testing my comedy chops at the annual Al Smith Dinner last night. @CardinalDolan certainly knows how to throw a party! It was truly a privilege to pay tribute to the extraordinary charitable work of the Archdiocese of New York and honoree Bob Kraft.”

On the serious subject of Trump’s Gaza plan, Pompeo wrote an op-ed for ACLJ this week about “this joyous and historic moment” and the need to be “clear-eyed about the challenges ahead.” (ACLJ, the American Center for Law & Justice, is a politically conservative, Christian-based legal organization in the U.S. co-founded by televangelist Pat Robertson.)