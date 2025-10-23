Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams GOP Congress “Mimicking These Donald Trump Talking Points”

MAGA-aligned U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is the first Republican to join Democrats in the fight to extend tax subsidies for the Affordable Care Act (a.k.a. Obamacare) and reverse Medicaid cuts called for in President Trump’s signature One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) — which Greene voted for but later said she would have voted against it had she read thoroughly. (Note: Greene objected to bill stripping states of the right to make laws or regulate AI for 10 years.)

Today, on the 23rd day of the federal government shutdown, Greene shared her interview with Tucker Carlson and wrote: “I have no respect for the House not being in session and no respect for leadership not calling us back to work.”

The Congresswoman called out House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) by name and noted that the House should be voting on Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie‘s discharge petition to release the Epstein Files.

[NOTE: Johnson has called the petition “reckless” and has been accused of delaying the swearing in of elected Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) because she has vowed to provide the necessary 218th signature on the petition. Greene is one four Republicans to sign Massie’s petition, joining Massie, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Nancy Mace (R-SC).]

We should be using this time to push through the America First agenda. Passing appropriations bills, codifying President Trump’s executive orders, and doing exactly… pic.twitter.com/snvE6gxM5F — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 23, 2025

Greene complained to Carlson, “We should be using this time to push through the America First agenda. Passing appropriations bills, codifying President Trump’s executive orders, and doing exactly what the American people mandated us to do last November.”

She complained about her fellow House Republicans: “They get on board, they campaign, and they say ‘America First’ and they try to utter and mimic these Donald Trump talking points but when it actually comes to getting to work, and delivering those talking points into action for the American people…what are we doing? We’re sitting at home. That’s something that grinds me.”