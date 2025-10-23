MAGA Rages At NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Who Says Super Bowl Show Will Be “Uniting Moment”

The influential MAGA X account “Gunther Eagleman” and others are objecting to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell‘s decision to keep Puerto Rican-born entertainer Bad Bunny as the star of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, despite an outcry from MAGA conservatives who don’t like the choice.

(NOTE: Bad Bunny, who performs almost exclusively in Spanish, skipped his U.S. tour after expressing fears that ICE raids might occur at his U.S. concerts.)

As Goodell said in a press conference on Wednesday (below) of Bad Bunny, “He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world, that’s what we try to achieve. It’s an important stage for us. It’s an important element to the entertainment value. It’s carefully thought through…We’re confident it’s gonna be a great show…I think it’s going to be exciting and a uniting moment.”

BREAKING: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he is NOT reconsidering Bad Bunny as halftime performer for the Super Bowl.



That's perfectly alright to me, seeing as I will DEFINITELY watch TPUSA's halftime show instead!



Gunther Eagleman responded to the press conference by writing on X: “BREAKING: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he is NOT reconsidering Bad Bunny as halftime performer for the Super Bowl. That’s perfectly alright to me, seeing as I will DEFINITELY watch TPUSA’s halftime show instead! Are you with me?”

[Turning Point USA, the organization co-founded by the late Charlie Kirk, announced that it will air a Christian-oriented, family-friendly show called The All American Halftime Show to run opposite the official Super Bowl halftime show.]

Several MAGA loyalists on X are suggesting that they go beyond just watching the TPUSA show vs. Bad Bunny and boycott the Super Bowl and the NFL. As one wrote; “If NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is refusing to swap out Bad Bunny’s halftime show, let’s hit back hard; boycott the entire Super Bowl! Skip the game, the ads, the merch, and tank those ratings. Money talks louder than excuses.”

Some MAGA adherents contend that the NFL will lose money based on their half-time entertainment decision, if various levels of boycott kick in. As one wrote: “The best thing people can do is shut off their tvs for the 15 minutes and on either side the commercials. When the results will come in the league will lose millions of dollars because the advertisers will refuse to pay the full amount.”

Another wrote: “I can’t wait for the headlines of companies pulling ad space from halftime start rolling in. They’ll be framed to shame the companies into apologizing and recommitting to air the ads.” And another: “Wonder what his advertisers are going to have to say when everyone is watching TPUSA INSTEAD, they will loose [sic] millions in advertising revenue!”

MAGA influencer Chad Prather wrote: “Roger Goodell says he’s not reconsidering Bad Bunny as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LX. So, it’s about bringing in money and not about the fans? Got it. Can we just Bud Light the NFL already?” Prather ran for Governor of Texas against incumbent Greg Abbott in the 2022 Republican gubernatorial primary.

Prather’s threat to “Bud Light” the NFL — a very hard thing to do, given the NFL’s monopoly and enormous brand loyalty — is nevertheless a threat that signals major economic damage. Forbes reported that Bud Light lost $1.4 billion in U.S. beer sales the year after the marketing controversy (triggered by the brand’s engagement with a transgender influencer) and that its parent company “lost over $27 billion in value.”

Note: Goodell remains in a powerful position to withstand the pressure. Super Bowl LIX (2025) was the most-watched Super Bowl of all time, with an average of 127.7 million viewers across all platforms. It also set a record for the most-watched halftime show, with hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar‘s performance attracting an average of 133.5 million viewers.

Dave Zirin of The Nation wrote of the half-time show: “Lamar unleashed an artistic inferno rooted in Black culture, Black poetry, and Black resistance” and said the half-time show “was a textured, deeply layered, colossal middle finger to the worst of US history, Trump, and anyone who would try to obliterate Black culture in this country.” (Trump attended the Super Bowl in New Orleans but did not comment publicly on Lamar or the performance.)