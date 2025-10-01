Kristi Noem “Defunded Police and Fire Departments” Says New York Governor, “She Cut $187 Million”

Today the FDNY responded to a partial building collapse at 207 Alexander Avenue in the Bronx. Governor Kathy Hochul reported on social media: “Relieved that no one was injured and grateful to our first responders. @NYSDHSES is on site and we’re in touch with @FDNY, @nycemergencymgt, and @NYCHA to ensure they have all the support they need.”

Hochul added that the response to emergencies like the partial building collapse in the Bronx relies on several teams including those from the police and fire departments, which — the Governor reminded New Yorkers — will be affected by budget cuts made by President Donald Trump‘s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

On Saturday, @Sec_Noem cut over $187 million in homeland security funding from NY.



She defunded police and fire departments, including many urban search & rescue teams we rely on in moments like today’s Bronx building collapse.



Hochul wrote: “On Saturday, @Sec_Noem cut over $187 million in homeland security funding from NY. She defunded police and fire departments, including many urban search & rescue teams we rely on in moments like today’s Bronx building collapse. Our Bravest and all New Yorkers deserve better.”

The Trump administration also announced today it would withhold $18 billion in federal infrastructure funds previously awarded in New York City, including funding for the expansion of the Second Avenue subway line and the construction of new commuter train tunnels under the Hudson River between New York and New Jersey.

President Trump’s Transportation Sean Duffy cited the President’s executive orders targeting DEI programs, and said that the DOT forbids recipients of federal transit funds from applying race- and sex-based contracting requirements, even though at a Senate hearing in May, Duffy said he would not cancel federal grants that had been awarded for the two projects.

Standing at the mouth of the Hudson River, in front of the Statue of Liberty, Hochul announced: “The GOP shutdown has real consequences. Working people are being held hostage by Donald Trump’s political games. This isn’t leadership. It’s cruelty.”