Federal Judge Who Blasted Trump For Arresting Foreign Students Will Rule on Wind Energy Lawsuit

As The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, “a federal judge lambasted the Trump administration’s efforts to arrest foreign students living legally in the U.S. over their participation in pro-Palestinian campus protests.”

With photos of President Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Journal article’s subtitle reads: “Reagan administration nominee finds top officials violated the First Amendment by targeting noncitizens over their speech.”

Note: According to the Constitution, noncitizens lawfully in the U.S. have First Amendment free speech rights, so the executive can’t deport them arbitrarily to punish or suppress protected political expression.

Several MAGA supporters on social media are defending the Trump administration’s efforts with comments including “violating terms of student visa negates their legal status.”

Numerous commenters on X are characterizing the judge as beholden to Democrats, with many reacting to the ruling by specifically presuming the judge was appointed by President Joe Biden. As one commenter wrote: “Another Activist Judge paid by Democrats imagine that.”

Yet the federal judge who issued the ruling, calling the case a “full-throated assault on the First Amendment,” was Judge William G. Young, nominated in 1984 by Republican President Ronald Reagan to a new seat on the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts. Young, 85, was confirmed by the Senate in 1985.

Judge Young is also overseeing a lawsuit filed by 17 Democrat-led states against the Trump administration’s efforts to halt offshore wind energy projects. (Note: Young recently ruled in favor of allowing the Revolution Wind project — off the coast of Rhode Island — to resume construction after the administration issued a stop-work order in August.)

In their complaint, the States’ Attorneys General take issue with a directive President Trump issued upon his return to the Oval Office that “categorically and indefinitely halted all federal approvals necessary for the development

of offshore- and onshore-wind energy” initiatives across the country, scuttling projects nationwide.

“The Wind Directive has stopped most wind-energy development in its tracks,” the filing reads, “despite the fact that wind energy is a homegrown source of reliable, affordable energy that supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, creates billions of dollars in economic activity and tax payments, and supplies more than 10% of the country’s electricity.”

During a recent hearing, Judge Young expressed some skepticism about the effectiveness of even a successful multi-state lawsuit. The judge said: “[Trump’s] view of the presidency is [that] those people who are subordinate to me are going to follow my instructions. That’s the presidency as we know it today.” He added: “Given the president’s view, where does that get you? … He’ll tell [agencies] to deny [permits] and they will, because they have to follow orders.”