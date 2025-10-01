GOP Lt. Gov. Candidate Says Taxes Are on the Table “But We Can’t Just Beat Up on the Millionaires”

Trump-endorsed Republican New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli is running with Morris County Sheriff Jim Gannon as his pick for lieutenant governor.

As seen below, during the Lt. Governor debate last night, Gannon was asked, “Would you tax millionaires to pay for government assistance” services like food stamps that are facing cuts on the federal level?

Gannon replied: “Taxes are on the table. But, I’d be careful of millionaire taxes. They’re employing us.”

When moderator Henry Rosoff asked, “So new taxes are on the table in New Jersey in your administration?” Gannon replied, “Well, you have to look at it. You have to look at the whole thing, but what I’m saying is, millionaires, you can’t just beat up on the millionaires. The millionaires are many times our employers. They’re employing us.”

Jack Ciattarelli's Lt Gov nominee on tonight's debate:



"All taxes are on the table…but not for millionaires" pic.twitter.com/J1t0jAHa0q — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) October 1, 2025

Ciattarelli’s Democratic opponent, U.S. Representative Mikie Sherrill, has argued repeatedly that Ciattarelli would raise taxes if elected, though he has said that he would not.

Sherrill’s campaign has been amplifying Gannon’s debate answer on social media. (Note: Sherrill’s running mate is Dr. Dale Caldwell, president of Centenary University in Warren County.)

Montclair GOP chair Michael Byrne, who watched the debate at a party hosted by America First Republicans at VFW Post 493, told the New Jersey Mirror: “Donald Trump is on the ballot this year.”

He warned about a potential Democratic win in the Garden State, and said: “If they win this race, they’ll go into the midterms with momentum and they’ll impeach him for a third time. We can’t have that. This election is about Trump as much as it’s about Jack and the future of our state.”

[A Fox News survey released Tuesday found Sherrill leading Ciattarelli 48 percent to 41 percent among registered voters. Among a cohort of likely voters, Sherrill’s lead grows slightly to 50 percent to 42 percent.]

Note: Over the weekend, Sherrill’s unredacted personal military records — including her Social Security number — were illegally released by the National Archives, where Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now in charge.

Sherrill said “there was no mistake, this was intentional.” She added: “A process that typically takes more than year was thrown out after a Ciattarelli ally made one phone call to a ‘very helpful person.'”

The illegal release of my military records — including my Social Security number — was no mistake. A process that typically takes more than year was thrown out after a Ciattarelli ally made one phone call to a "very helpful person."



If you believe that's an accident, I've got a… pic.twitter.com/vU8c9Jb0pz — Mikie Sherrill (@MikieSherrill) September 30, 2025

She added: “There’s really no doubt in my mind that this was fully intentional from the Trump administration to the Ciattarelli campaign to attempt to do this. And they’ve continued to go after my family, my husband’s service, my kids, in a completely inappropriate way.”

She asked New Jerseyans, “If he’s doing this to me, a member of Congress and a veteran, imagine what he’ll do with your information.”