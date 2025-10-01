2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Former Republican Running as Democrat in Red State: “They Think We’re Suckers”

October 1, 2025

Rep. Ann Wagner

On Democracy podcaster Fred Wellman, former Executive Director of the Lincoln Project — the PAC founded in 2019 by former Republican Party members in opposition to President Donald Trump — announced today that he’s running as a Democrat for Congress in his home state, Missouri.

Wellman, who graduated from West Point, became an Army aviator, did three tours in Iraq and graduated from Harvard Kennedy School of Government, is looking to replace Republican incumbent Rep. Ann Wagner, who (according to Wellman) has not held a single town hall in Missouri since she was elected 13 years ago.

In his launch video, Wellman asserts that Wagner has made an estimated $3.6 million in the stock market in one month this year, “profiting off the same companies she’s supposed to be overseeing in Congress,” and she’s “voted to cut our healthcare, and hike our insurance premiums,” among other charges.

Wellman added with a photo of Wagner standing next to Trump in the Oval Office, delivering the message: “Insiders like Ann Wagner, they think we’re suckers. They bail out the billionaires, and they screw over the rest of us.”

Note: Wagner will be challenged in the 2026 GOP primary by MAGA supporter Bill Eigel, the former state senator who lost in the 2024 GOP gubernatorial primary against then-Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, who is now Governor.